2 more men arrested, facing murder charges after 28-year-old killed at Rodeway Inn in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two more men face charges after a man was killed at a Greensboro motel, according to police.

Quendallas Tyquan Bell, 21, was charged with kidnapping, first-degree murder, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, police responded to a commercial robbery at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on 3117 Cedar Park Road.

They found Pravinbhai Suthar, 64, of Greensboro, who was taken to a local hospital by EMS in critical condition.

Suthar died from his injuries, police say.

On Monday, police arrested Divine Shakim Wheeler, 28, of Greensboro, and charged him with first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of a stolen auto and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jimmy Edward Richardson was also arrested and charged with kidnapping, first-degree murder, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy.

He is in the Beaufort jail.

