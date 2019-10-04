2 more men arrested, facing murder charges after 28-year-old killed at Rodeway Inn in Greensboro

Posted 3:42 pm, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, October 4, 2019

Quendallas Tyquan Bell

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two more men face charges after a man was killed at a Greensboro motel, according to police.

Quendallas Tyquan Bell, 21, was charged with kidnapping, first-degree murder, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, police responded to a commercial robbery at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on 3117 Cedar Park Road.

They found Pravinbhai Suthar, 64, of Greensboro, who was taken to a local hospital by EMS in critical condition.

Divine Shakim Wheeler

Suthar died from his injuries, police say.

On Monday, police arrested Divine Shakim Wheeler, 28, of Greensboro, and charged him with first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of a stolen auto and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jimmy Edward Richardson was also arrested and charged with kidnapping, first-degree murder, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy.

He is in the Beaufort jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.