× Woman was trying to kill her kids by crashing minivan into tree, police say

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of intentionally crashing her minivan into a tree Wednesday in an attempt to kill her four children, WESH reports.

Calica Williams, 36, of Lake City, Florida, is charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Williams told the children to take off their seat belts and stretch out their hands, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WESH.

“The devil can’t hurt you. He only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us,” Williams allegedly told the kids just before the crash.

Witnesses said Williams’ minivan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit a palm tree.

Williams and her four children were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Williams will be taken to jail when she is released from the hospital.