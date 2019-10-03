× Wanted NC man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 5-year-old he was babysitting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man who was wanted for felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense involving a five-year-old he was babysitting, was found and captured in West Virginia.

At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, was arrested in Summersville, West Virginia.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said, “Our Criminal Investigation Division worked diligently with agencies at the local, state and federal levels to help track and locate Michael Bryan.”

Multiple agencies worked together to track down the wanted man, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force, FBI West Virginia, West Virginia State Police, Nicholas County West Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Summersville Police Department.

Deputies say his last known address is Highway 55 Cove City, NC.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or your local law enforcement agency.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. To remain anonymous, call (252) 633-5141.