Teacher put on leave following message about Confederate flag, incest

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. — A teacher was placed on administrative leave after showing a controversial message in her classroom, WRDW reports.

The message showed a Confederate flag with the text: “A sticker you put on the back of your pickup truck to announce that you intend to marry your sister. Think of it like a white trash ‘Save the Date’ card.”

A student at Hephzibah High School sent a picture of the message to her mom asking what she thought.

“She found it offensive, so she sent it to me and asked me what I thought,” Melissa Fuller told WRDW.

Fuller posted it on Facebook and it garnered more than 100 comments from other parents and community members.

“Why was that used?” Fuller said. “With it being such a rough area, why would you put that out there to a class discussion that could have turned very ugly?”

The Richmond County School System released a statement, saying:

“The Richmond County School System is committed to creating a diverse, equitable learning environment for all students. The language used in the example was unacceptable and has no place in our classrooms.”