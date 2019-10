Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews fought back smoke and flames at a Winston-Salem business overnight, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 11:43 p.m., the fire department shared video of smoke pouring out of Modern Auto Body Shop at 1020 Southpark Boulevard.

At about 1:42 a.m., officials said the fire was held "in check" thanks to the building's sprinkler system which helped keep the fire in a small area of the building.