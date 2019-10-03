× Randolph Community College lockdown is a drill

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph Community College is holding a lockdown drill, according to the college.

On Tuesday, RCC posted to Facebook, “Attention! RCC will be holding a lockdown drill on Thursday, October 3, sometime in the afternoon. Please treat this as if it was an actual event and take the necessary precautions.”

On Wednesday, the lockdown drill went into effect. A message sent out to the community caused some confusion for those who were not aware a lockdown was planned.

“The ARCHDALE campus of Randolph Community College at 110 Park Drive is currently in LOCKDOWN,” the message reads. “The incident is being reported in Archdale Center, room 322. Please stay in your current room and lock the door. If this is not a good option, then implement RUN, HIDE, FIGHT measures. If you are not on campus, do NOT come to campus until further notice.”

A similar message was sent to the Asheboro campus community.