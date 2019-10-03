× North Carolina man sues ex-wife’s lover, awarded $750,000 in lawsuit

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A Greenville man just won $750,000 in a lawsuit against his ex-wife’s lover, WNCN reports.

Kevin Howard claimed the man intentionally seduced his now ex-wife, which led to the end of his marriage.

North Carolina is one of only six states with “alienation of affection” laws. They allow people to sue if someone purposefully interferes with their marriage.

Howard won his case but says it’s not about the money.

“I filed this case because I believe it’s very important that people understand that sanctity of marriage is important, especially in this day and age when people question everyone’s morals, people question everyone’s liability as a person,” he said.

The alienation law was challenged and struck down back in the 80s, but the North Carolina Supreme Court later reversed that decision.