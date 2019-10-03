× NC mother, stepfather arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina couple was charged with child abuse after a 7-year-old boy died, according to police.

At about 4:42 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a home on the 1500 block of Sisal Drive.

At the scene, police found 7-year-old Ethan Bates, who died at the scene.

The boy’s mother, Evie Loretta Bates, 24, and his step-father, Saint Michael Edwards, 23, were both charged with felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

They are both being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Police are waiting for an autopsy report to determine the child’s cause of death. More charges may come when the autopsy comes through.