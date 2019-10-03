Mother charged with child abuse after video goes viral of woman smoking with baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A disturbing video went viral, and now a woman in Chattanooga is in jail because of it.

In a Facebook live video, you can see a woman holding her one-month-old baby in the air, moving the baby up and down, as she lights up a cigarette.

Now Tybresha Sexton facing child abuse charges.

"Smoke. She got smoke and the baby is breathing it in so, yeah, she's gonna get in trouble for that."

Sexton's neighbors at Bayberry Apartments are shocked at what they saw during her Facebook live.

"I understand that she probably wasn't intending to do it but she just needs some help."

According to the police report, officers saw her shake and drop Stormi too.

Police say they took Sexton to jail where she allegedly told several officers, "Didn't want that baby anyway."

But her close friend Nisha says Sexton was upset when she said that.

"Whatever happened yesterday was out of control. She was just probably going through some things."

According to court records, Sexton has been arrested several times for other crimes, including drugs, robbery and resisting law enforcement.

This is the first time Sexton lands behinds bars for child abuse.