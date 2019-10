LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run.

On Thursday, the police department tweeted a photo of a suspect and a suspect vehicle.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run at Home Trust Bank, at 107 W. Center St., on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 243-2400.