Extreme heat delays Piedmont sporting events

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- For the past few days, temperatures have hit the 90s, forcing Guilford County Schools to turn to its warm weather procedures in October.

If the heat reading gets over 88 degrees, athletes have to stay off the field. That was the case for Thursday night’s JV football practice at Ragsdale High School.

FOX8 was on the field as athletic trainers used a wet bulb globe thermometer to test the turf. It follows wind direction and monitors humidity, giving a result after testing conditions for 12 minutes.

Trainers says the $479 thermometer is expensive but worth it when it comes to athletes’ safety.

Ragsdale varsity player Earnest Mcleod says he tries his best to stay hydrated.

“Every time you get on the sideline make sure to sit down on the bench and get some water. Keep our legs fresh and get back on the field so we’re ready for the next drive,” Mcleod said.

Taz Fields serves as head athletic trainer and is responsible for testing the field.

“They require or highly recommend that we have one of these at each school and take the readings,” Fields said.

GCS policy calls for frequent water breaks in extreme heat.