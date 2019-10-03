× Durham man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl he met on Instagram

DURHAM, N.C. — A Durham man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met on Instagram, WNCN reports.

Keshawn Brown, 19, faces charges of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, a Durham County arrest warrant shows.

Brown and the teen girl met on Instagram and agreed to meet in person at The Streets at Southpoint on Sept. 28.

“After walking around for a while, they went out to Mr. Brown’s vehicle in the parking lot,” a search warrant says. “According to the victim, while in the back seat of Mr. Brown’s vehicle, Mr. Brown forced himself on top of her…”

The victim told police that Brown forced her to perform a sex act.

Brown and the victim were found by police.