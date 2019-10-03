Davidson County Family Services to hold vigil to honor lives lost to domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It's supposed to be a time to reflect on the lives lost and to help shine a light on the violence many people face in their homes.

There are events all across the Piedmont this month.

Davidson County Family Services is holding three vigils to honor the lives lost.

The organization says it's important to raise awareness for something that plagues so many families.

Last year, 135 women, children and men came to the shelter for safety. More than 600 people took out protective orders at the agency, and so far this year 464 have.

There are more people living in dangerous situations.

“It says a lot," Danette Garner said. "There’s a lot happening here in our community, and it just goes to show that there is more to be done as far as fighting domestic violence and making sure our community is aware of what’s going on.”

The first vigil is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lexington Police Department, then 7 p.m. on Oct. 10th at Harrison Park in Denton, and 7 p.m. on Oct. 17th at The Gazebo in Thomasville.