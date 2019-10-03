× Burlington police searching for suspect after 27-year-old man shot, killed

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A suspect has been identified in a Burlington homicide, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Miktu Rogier Williams, 26, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

At 10:42 p.m. Monday, police and fire crews responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Center Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man dead on the sidewalk between two apartment buildings.

Officers identified the victim as 27-year-old Donald Cody Watlington, of Burlington.

Police say it appears Watlington was shot in the back.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.