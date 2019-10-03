× Beagle found skinned alive in horrific case of animal abuse, Missouri police say

NEOSHO, Mo. – After a pet dog was found skinned alive in the southwest Missouri city of Neosho last week, local authorities are asking the public for help finding the person responsible.

Neosho police say the female beagle escaped its enclosure while its owners were away and someone mutilated the animal while they were out of town.

Officers responding to calls from residents found the dog still alive with three-quarters of its skin removed.

After consulting with a veterinarian, the dog was euthanized to end its suffering, Neosho police said.

After members of the community gathered $3,000 as a reward in the case, the Humane Society of the United States added another $5,000.

“It takes a truly callous person to skin a dog alive and it’s completely heartbreaking to imagine the suffering this dog endured,” said Amanda Good, Missouri state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope that this reward will encourage anyone with information about this terrible crime to come forward, not only to help seek justice for this animal, but also to ensure the safety of the entire community.”

Police are circulating an edited photo of the dog “in hopes someone witnessed the injured dog leaving the suspect’s location or heard the assault take place.”