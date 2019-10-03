× 3-month-old girl missing in Texas, believed to be ‘in danger’

AMARILLO, Texas — Police say a 3-month-old girl is missing in Texas and could be in danger.

At about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a missing 3-month-old girl on the 1000 block of North Hayes Street.

Police say the girl, Jamila Franklin, was left with 24-year-old Aliyah Moore at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

When the girl’s parents returned, the girl and the woman were gone.

Police believe Jamila may be in danger.

Moore reportedly goes to motels along Amarillo Boulevard frequently. She was last seen with a man who was driving a red Ford F-150.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.