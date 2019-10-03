× 22 soldiers injured during nighttime parachute training accident at Mississippi military base

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — More than 20 soldiers came out of a nighttime airborne training exercise with injuries, according to WDAM.

At about 8:30 p.m., 89 paratroopers were on a C-130 plane at Camp Shelby.

After the jump, a strong wind blew many of the soldiers away from the drop zone, sending them crashing into nearby pine trees.

Some had to be disentangled from the trees, and 22 injured soldiers were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The injuries were all non-life-threatening, according to WDAM.

The troops were part of the 4th Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, located in Anchorage, Alaska.