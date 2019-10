Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A van crashed into an Asheboro home Tuesday night, according to Randolph County dispatch.

At about 9:50 p.m., crews responded to the scene on West Wainman Avenue and Pershing Street.

The van was visibly embedded in the home, and the roof of the house appeared to be partially caving in.

One person in the van was taken to a hospital.