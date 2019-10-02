Tyler Perry gets his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Tyler Perry has officially found himself among the stars.

On Wednesday, the acclaimed director, writer and actor was there for the dedication of his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

Actor, director @TylerPerry to be honored with star on the Walk of Fame On October 1! pic.twitter.com/JGQFRz6OxQ — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) September 25, 2019

"For anyone whose dreams may be on life support, I want you to walk past this star in particular and know that I've been there," Perry said, according to KABC.

This recognition comes amid a prolific career in entertainment.

Just this year, Perry concluded the story of "Madea" after playing the tough-talking woman in several hit films with "Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral."

He is currently working on shows "The Paynes," "The Oval" and "Sistas," as well as starring in the upcoming thriller "Those Who Wish Me Dead."