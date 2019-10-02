Tractor a part of the family at Priddy’s General Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY, N.C. -- If the old tractor outside Priddy's General Store could talk it would tell the story of the man who parked it here 20 years ago.

"He used that tractor like people use four-wheelers today," said Jane Priddy Charleville, speaking of her father and his 1950s vintage Ferguson. "A tractor is a part of the family, it's a big part of this family and I always remember dad having that tractor."

The Priddy name has been associated with this old general store for generations. Jane's parents, Pat and Elwood Priddy, took over the business from Elwood's parents.

"My dad loved working on small engines and dabbled in this and that," Charleville said.

On July 5, Elwood drove his tractor for the last time and where it sits today is where he parked it back in 1999. A few hours later Elwood was in a car accident that would take his life.

"He had a lot of work left to do but God had other plans for his life," said Charleville, who now runs the general store. "When we lost dad, we lost our revenue source ... we struggled, it was hard to keep things going."

So then they came up with the idea of putting on a music event, Pickin' at Priddy's, every Saturday in October to attract people to the store.

"That has been the saving grace of the store," Charleville said.

While the music plays, the old tractor doesn't just sit silently, it speaks volumes about a man and the legacy he left behind.

"Its part of us," Charleville said. "I hope dad will forgive us for letting it sit there."

Pickin' at Priddy's runs each Saturday in October. It starts at 3 p.m. behind the store on Sheppard Mill Road in Danbury.

