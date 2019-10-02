× Sen. Bernie Sanders hospitalized with blockage in artery, cancels appearances until further notice

LAS VEGAS — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has canceled all appearances until further notice after he was hospitalized with a blocked artery, according to his campaign.

The 78-year-old Democratic candidate in the presidential primary was in a hospital in Las Vegas after experiencing chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday.

He received two stents.

His campaign said Sanders was in “good spirits” and talking, but will still need to rest for a few days.

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver on Wednesday issued the following statement: