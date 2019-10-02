Sen. Bernie Sanders hospitalized with blockage in artery, cancels appearances until further notice
LAS VEGAS — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has canceled all appearances until further notice after he was hospitalized with a blocked artery, according to his campaign.
The 78-year-old Democratic candidate in the presidential primary was in a hospital in Las Vegas after experiencing chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday.
He received two stents.
His campaign said Sanders was in “good spirits” and talking, but will still need to rest for a few days.
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver on Wednesday issued the following statement:
During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.