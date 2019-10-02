Police praise ‘junior detectives’ after they track down missing 97-year-old woman

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — When a 97-year-old woman, a group of kids stepped up to the plate to help out, according to police in Roseville, California.

At about 4:15 p.m. p.m. Monday, Glenneta Belford, who has dementia and is mostly non-verbal, disappeared.

Roseville police issued a plea for help to help find her.

As officers arrived on the street, residents were out of their houses, helping to look for Belford, but it was a group of kids that saved the day.

“As it turns out, they were the team to locate the missing 97-year-old,” police said on Facebook. “Our surprised dispatchers took the initial call from this team of junior detectives which helped connect officers to the missing person.”

The young heroes posed for a photo together after their big accomplishment.

“This is a great example of our exceptional community coming together to lend a helping hand,” police said. “This proves a great point, age is just a number and anyone can help out in a time of need.”