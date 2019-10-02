Police praise ‘junior detectives’ after they track down missing 97-year-old woman

Posted 6:52 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, October 2, 2019

(Roseville Police Department)

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — When a 97-year-old woman, a group of kids stepped up to the plate to help out, according to police in Roseville, California.

At about 4:15 p.m. p.m. Monday, Glenneta Belford, who has dementia and is mostly non-verbal, disappeared.

Roseville police issued a plea for help to help find her.

As officers arrived on the street, residents were out of their houses, helping to look for Belford, but it was a group of kids that saved the day.

“As it turns out, they were the team to locate the missing 97-year-old,” police said on Facebook. “Our surprised dispatchers took the initial call from this team of junior detectives which helped connect officers to the missing person.”

The young heroes posed for a photo together after their big accomplishment.

“This is a great example of our exceptional community coming together to lend a helping hand,” police said. “This proves a great point, age is just a number and anyone can help out in a time of need.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.