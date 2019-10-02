Man charged with peeping with a hidden camera in Randolph, Chatham county child pornography investigation

Franklin Conrad Birchett

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges for allegedly taking pictures while peeping in a possible child pornography case, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The Randolph County and Chatham County deputies were investigating a series of possible child pornography incidents from 2007 and 2008 across both counties.

Franklin Conrad Birchett, 51, of Pittsboro, was charged in Randolph County with three counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony secret peeping, felony indecent liberties with a minor, felony installing a photo device in a room for the purpose of peeping and felony possession of photographic image from peeping.

He was also charged in Chatham County with three counts of felony exploitation of a minor and felony possession of a photographic image from peeping.

He is being held under a $110,000 bond in Chatham County jail.

