Hundreds without power in Randolph County; Randleman High, Middle schools let out early

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds are without power in Randolph County, according to Duke Energy.

According to the outage map, 776 customers are still waiting for the lights to come back on as of 12:30 p.m.

Randleman High School and Randleman Middle School both let out at 11:15 a.m due to loss of power.

The outages began Tuesday night in Sophia as an issue involving tree limbs.

Equipment issues sparked more outages across Randleman.

One resident said power has returned twice within the last 24 hours, but, each time, the lights went out a short time later.

Paige Layne, Duke Energy spokeswoman, said there is plenty of electricity, but equipment working overtime in the hot weather and in need of maintenance could be behind North Carolina's outages.

At the time 5,500 outages were reported across the state, but she says that number is not particularly unusual for any given day.