Free ‘PAW Patrol’ trick-or-treat event coming to Target, including never-before-seen episode

This month, the kid’s TV show “PAW Patrol” will take center stage in a special, free trick-or-treat event at Target.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 27, kids are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat through the store, but the biggest treat of the day? A chance to watch a brand new, never-before-seen episode of PAW Patrol.

The stores also plan to host giveaways.

Target is taking this opportunity to highlight their collection of PAW Patrol products, including a PAW Patrol Ultimate Fire Truck which topped Bullseye’s Top Toys of the Season list, costumes of characters Chase and Marshall and other toys based on the show.

To find out if a Target in your area is participating, visit Target’s event finder. 

