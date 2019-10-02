× Former Forsyth County commissioner arrested for filing false tax returns, failing to file a tax return

A former Forsyth County Commissioner was arrested Wednesday on charges of filing false tax returns and failing to file a federal tax return, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Sept. 30, a federal grand jury in Greensboro returned an indictment charging Everette Witherspoon Jr. with three counts of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a federal tax return. The indictment was unsealed following Witherspoon’s arrest.

According to the indictment and other court documents, Witherspoon was a managing member of “Chris’s Rehablative [sic] Services” (CRS), a mental health services provider, in Greensboro. Witherspoon also allegedly co-owned and operated two tax return preparation businesses – Quick Taxes LLC, in Greensboro, and Fast Tax Inc., in Winston-Salem.

For the 2013 through 2015 tax years, Witherspoon allegedly filed false personal tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by not reporting his county commissioner wages on those returns and falsely underreporting his gross receipts for CRS as well as his total income. The indictment also charges that despite having a gross income in excess of the filing requirements set by federal law, Witherspoon failed to file a personal income tax return with the IRS for 2012.

If convicted, Witherspoon faces a statutory maximum sentence of three years for each count of filing a false tax return and one year in prison for the remaining charged count. He also faces a period of supervised release and monetary penalties.