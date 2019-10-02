× 2 injured in fire in front of Piedmont Triad International Airport terminal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Firefighters put out a fire in front of the Piedmont Triad International Airport terminal on Wednesday afternoon.

A box truck belonging to a contractor repairing the road caught on fire on the upper-level roadway in front of the terminal.

At least two people were injured in the fire and were taken by Guilford County EMS to the hospital.

Crews extinguished the fire and access to the upper level has been restored.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

“Please be careful to follow police directions and allow extra time for travel to the airport,” PTI tweeted.

