Financial Pathways of the Piedmont helps people get back on their feet

Things for "Radar" had to get really bad before they could get better.

“I was living on cardboard,” Radar said.

He went from being homeless to now renting his own apartment and is learning to manage his money, thanks to Financial Pathways of the Piedmont.

“They're there to help people,” Radar said. “To make it easier for you to get by.”

Radar is one of Financial Pathways of the Piedmont’s Representative Payee clients which is reserved for the community’s most vulnerable citizens.

“They have been deemed by social security unable to handle their own financial affairs,” said Phyllis Caldwell-George, president and CEO. “And so we ensure that their rents are paid, that they have utilities paid and then also ensure that they have food and personal money for the month.”

Financial Pathways also provides financial education and credit counseling for people from all walks of life.

Caldwell-George compares seeking the organization’s services to attending a yearly physical with a medical doctor.

“There shouldn't be anything wrong with seeing a financial coach about how I can increase my overall financial health,” she said.

One of Financial Pathways of the Piedmont’s premier services is its Center for Home Ownership. Since it began, the Center for Home Ownership has helped more than 1,800 first-generation homebuyers achieve their dream.

“When a family purchases a home, it actually helps to increase the tax revenue,” Caldwell-George said. “It helps their children accomplish more in school because they're in a stable environment, and families just seem to do better when they are in a stable environment.”

And thanks to the Winston-Salem Foundation, the organization hopes to help people just like Radar, for years to come.

“They do everything they can to meet your needs,” Radar said.