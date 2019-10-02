× Elon University reports more cases of mumps bringing campus total to 3

ELON, N.C. — More cases of mumps have popped up at Elon University, according to a letter to the university community.

On Monday, Elon University reported one confirmed case on campus.

On Wednesday, the university said two more confirmed cases brought the total to three.

“We continue to work with the local health department to identify and assess individuals who are showing possible symptoms of mumps,” the university said in the letter.

Nearly all Elon University students received two doses of the vaccine which protects against mumps, as well as measles and rubella.

Through two MMR vaccination clinics, the university vaccinated 749 students.

The vaccine, however, does not guarantee full immunity, instead reducing risk by about 88%.

Additional doses will not prevent people who have already been exposed from developing symptoms.

Beginning Thursday through the end of October, Elon University plans to work with the health department to offer vaccinations to students by appointment at the Ellington Health Center.

To schedule an appointment, call (336) 278-7230 or visit Elon University’s health services appointments website.