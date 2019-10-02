Drive-by shootings have Thomasville neighbors searching for a solution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Two drive-by shootings have happened in two days, less than a mile apart, in Thomasville.

Police are investigating to see if the crimes are connected.

People in the community are searching for a solution to the violence.

The latest shots hit a home in the 900 block of Tremont Street just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX8 checked with Thomasville officers and they are working to name a suspect after talking to people in the neighborhood. It's a neighborhood where people have lived for decades and neighbors tell FOX8 what was once a peaceful community is now what they consider a hotspot for gang activity.

“Nighttime is where it all cranks up. Time to go in the house,” said a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

“I was just lying there watching television and all of a sudden started hearing gunshots,” said another neighbor.

Bullets struck one woman’s car. Others came through a woman’s living room window.

The violence worries Rhonda Murphy, who grew up in this Thomasville neighborhood.

“I was very afraid and alarmed because my dad is 98 years old and he can’t hear and I was concerned because the neighborhood is getting pretty rough in this area,” Murphy said.

She pointed out a vacant lot next to her dad’s house -- a place she has seen as a problem area since the early 2000s.

“A lot of loud music, cursing, fighting,” Murphy said.

Murphy wants to form a neighborhood watch to keep her father and his neighbors safe.

“We need all the protection and eyes that we can get,” Murphy said.

Murphy has already talked to neighbors about starting a neighborhood watch. The next step is to meet with the police department.