Dixie Classic Fair makes changes to reduce spread of Legionnaires' disease

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Dixie Classic Fair is making some changes in an effort to reduce the spread of Legionnaires’ disease.

Anything water-related will be thoroughly cleaned using chlorine.

The water-based kiddie paddle ride will be thoroughly cleaned with chlorine every day, dried and refilled. It will also be cleaned any time the water appears cloudy.

Mist fans will no longer be used at the fair. Fairgoers will not be allowed to bring their own handheld mist fans.

Legionnaires’ cannot be caught from someone else. The only way to get it is to inhale bacteria hiding in water droplets.