Classmates surprise boy with tons of toys after he lost everything in a house fire

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A 3rd-grade boy lost everything in a fire, so his classmates stepped up, according to Philadelphia Elementary School in Tennessee.

Daniel Hunt, who the school calls one of their “Warriors,” lived in a home on the 3000 block of Holt Road, but when a fire ripped through the house last Saturday, he was kid left without his toys.

That’s why his teachers and classmates made a plan in secret.

They started a toy drive for Daniel, bringing in a haul of toys and gifts to put a smile back on his face.

On Friday, they made the big reveal.

“My mind is blown” the boy told WVLT.

His mother, Kristen Hunt, said, “I sat and cried at work for a good 45 minutes. I’m just so overwhelmed at all the love and the community coming together for us. It’s just very overwhelming and a blessing

The school said the boy was “surprised and thankful,” adding that Daniel Hunt is “certainly one of the #37846Reasons we love PES!”