Authorities searching for man connected to break-ins in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Two local law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted man who they believe is connected to breaking and enterings dating back to June of this year.

Surveillance video shows two men running away in the backyard of a Sedgefield home on Sept. 10 on Cabarrus Drive around 11 a.m. Investigators believe one of the men is Michael Abernathy, 25, caught on camera darting into the woods behind the home.

A neighbor told FOX8 she saw the several deputies on her road that day.

"There were two cops here and the dog and they were looking and I said 'what are doing it's my property.' He said there was a break-in next door -- an attempted break-in -- and the guys took off on foot so we got the dogs and that's what we're trying to do track them down," Leslie Cher said.

Other neighbors say their subdivision is typically quiet so they were surprised to hear an attempted break-in happened.

"We have not had very few break-ins since I've been here so this was a little bit unusual but still obviously a little bit scary," Gina Reid said.

Abernathy is connected to multiple cases in Greensboro. Police say he's connected to a case of possession of stolen property on North Westgate Drive back in June, felony attempted breaking and entering and other charges on Old Fox Trail in July, and felony breaking and entering on West Cornwallis drive last month.

If you have any information on these cases you should call Guilford County and Greensboro Crimestoppers.