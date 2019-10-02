97-year-old still volunteers at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- It’s like clockwork.

Every Tuesday around 11 am, Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Asheboro can count on loyal volunteer – Toni Marley.

“She’s been a blessing to me every time I see her walk through the doors,” Executive Director Gene Woodle said.

Antionette Marley, or Ms. Toni as many call her, is usually the person at the beginning of the line serving meat.

At 97 years old, she still volunteers to serve a hot meal and be a bright spot in someone’s day.

“It's just been what I wanted to do, what I felt a need to do,” she said.

She doesn’t drive anymore, but that hasn’t stopped her. Her son drives her to the soup kitchen.

Marley believes when you have a calling, you find a way to answer it.

“I'm just thankful I can still get up and do something for somebody else. That's just been part of my life,” she said.

Marley has also volunteered at Hospice of Randolph County since 1983.