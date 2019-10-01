Winston-Salem native brings zip lining closer to home with Buffalo Mountain Ziplines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. — Christen and John Sullivan celebrated their wedding by taking their family zip lining on the longest single-span cable in the state.

“This is my favorite part of this job,” said owner Robert Nickell. “I enjoy seeing families like the Sullivans able to do this together.”

Nickell discovered a love for treetop thrills while on a trip to Costa Rica.

He had the idea to start building zip lines when the business was still on the ground floor.

“I built them in almost all developed and undeveloped countries," he said.

His latest venture brought the Winston-Salem native a little closer to home. He started Buffalo Mountain Ziplines just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Floyd, Virginia.

“I wanted to build a business that little kids could do," he said. "Grandma can do it. The whole family can do it."

Robert says he never gets tired of it.

"Oh I love it, honestly," he said. "I play for a living."

Buffalo Mountain Ziplines is open Thursday through Sunday.