‘We’re in a war’: Greensboro gas station manager worried about recent violence after man shot, killed at station

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro gas station manager is worried about violence in the area after a man was shot and killed at the station Monday night.

“We’re in a war, and I don’t know what to say, you know,” said Adil Abdelsadig, who is a manager at the Exxon at 801 E. Market St.

Hipolito Lopez, 36, of Greensboro, was shot at the gas station around 7:50 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Abdelsadig said there have been two shootings at the station in the past month.

“Shots coming from the air, from everywhere. You are in the wrong time in the wrong place, you get killed. That’s what I’m worried about,” Abdelsadig said.

He’s also worried about what he saw on his security cameras video.

“He got outside the building straight up to the fence talking to somebody behind the fence. When he’s turning around he got shot in his leg and after that, all of them started shooting together,” Abdelsadig said.

The 800 block of East Market Street is a high call volume area for Greensboro police.

In the past year officers have responded to a few robberies, domestic violence calls and fights, but only one other aggravated assault.

The homicide was the 32nd in Greensboro this year.