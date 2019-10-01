Thomasville home damaged by gunfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- John Lester said his teenaged granddaughter was sitting on the porch of his Winston Street home minutes before shots were fired from the road Monday evening.

One bullet pierced the living room wall, another struck the porch staircase and Lester said Thomasville police officers found a third in his yard.

“I think a person that does that, I don’t care who they are, where they’re at, that comes by and shoots at somebody’s house, they have no regard for nothing. They have no regard for human life. They have no respect for humans,” Lester said.

Lester, a Vietnam veteran, said that the shooting didn’t scare him, but he didn’t know why his home was targeted.

“I love people. I love all people and why somebody would choose to do that here if this was actually a targeted house. I don’t understand,” he said.

He said he’s lived on Winston Street for more than 20 years and said he didn’t plan to move after the shooting.

“I’m not going anywhere," Lester said. "They’re not gonna scare me away."

Witnesses told officers they saw a red, four-door sedan leaving Winston Street, but no other suspect information was released.