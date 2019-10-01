Teen killed protecting his sister from intruder in home invasion, robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- A Florida community is in mourning after a 15-year-old boy gave his life protecting his little sister from an armed burglar, WBBH reports.

Fifteen-year-old Khyler Edman was so many things to so many different people.

He was an honor student, a former member of the ROTC, a son and his five-year-old sister's keeper.

On Thursday night, Khyler was faced with the unthinkable and he was stabbed to death, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Now he's hailed as a hero.

Many students at Charlotte County High School are at a loss for words.

But despite their grief, students are banding together by walking the halls wearing blue to honor Khyler's life.

27-year-old Ryan Cole is accused of breaking into Khyler's Florida home.

Cole is held on charges of burglary and theft but additional charges are expected.

The CCSO said they're working closely with the State Attorney's Office to bring justice.