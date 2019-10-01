STARworks in Montgomery County turns century-old building into thriving art space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Quite a few communities in our state have been forced to deal with tough economic decisions.

When a major business closes, they have to find another industry to fill that space and create jobs.

Brad Jones tells us about one small town in Montgomery County that tried a new approach, and it's now embracing something new and beautiful that's Made in North Carolina.

You can find out more by visiting the STARworks website.

See even more breathtaking STARworks glass pumpkins.