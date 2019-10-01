× Police looking for NC man accused of sexually assaulting child he was babysitting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense involving a five-year-old he was babysitting.

Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, is reportedly driving a beige 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with North Carolina registration plate PLX-6128.

Deputies say his last known address is Highway 55 Cove City, NC.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or your local law enforcement agency.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. To remain anonymous, call (252) 633-5141.