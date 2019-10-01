Police looking for NC man accused of sexually assaulting child he was babysitting

Michael Brandon Bryan

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense involving a five-year-old he was babysitting.

Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, is reportedly driving a beige 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with North Carolina registration plate PLX-6128.

Chevrolet Avalanche

Deputies say his last known address is Highway 55 Cove City, NC.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or your local law enforcement agency.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest. To remain anonymous, call (252) 633-5141.

