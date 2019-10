Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The person shot and killed on East Market Street in Greensboro Monday night has been identified.

The shooting was reported at 7:50 p.m. at 801 E. Market St.

The man shot has been identified as 36-year-old Lebar Hipolito Lopez of Greensboro.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.