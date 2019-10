Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday night.

The shooting was reported at 7:50 p.m. at 801 E. Market St.

Greensboro police said one person was shot and injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or information on a suspect.