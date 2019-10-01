× Out-of-town doctor, CEO suffers life-threatening injuries after uptown Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An out-of-town doctor and CEO is suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenberg police say, WCNC reports.

John Waldron Holaday, 74, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Raheem Shacklette, 16, was charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting, police say.

An argument at the Epicentre that Holaday was reportedly not involved in is what led to the shooting.

Officers say that they found Holaday in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

His company, DisposeRx, says that Chairman, Founder and CEO John Holaday, Ph.D., was walking to an uptown Charlotte business meeting before he was randomly shot.

DisposeRx released the following statement:

“The DisposeRx family is in shock that a random unrelated altercation could result in profound injuries to our chief executive officer,” said William Simpson, DisposeRx President. “But we know John. He is strong and healthy, and he is a fighter. We will stand by John, his wife and sons as he recovers, and we remain committed to fulfilling his vision and mission at DisposeRx. We’d like to thank the Charlotte emergency responders for their prompt onsite care provided to John.”