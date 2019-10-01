Oak Hollow Lake is becoming a hot spot for rowing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Oak Hollow Lake is becoming a hot spot for competition.

"This is one of the best rowing venues for rowing in the world and I'm not just saying that. Oak Hollow just works for rowing," said Bill Kininmonth, of the Triad United Rowing Association.

And it sure worked for rowing this past weekend when Oak Hollow hosted the High Point Autumn Festival with over 600 competitors.

This venue is already super and now this great news: the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau recently granted the city $98,000 to install a floating dock and racecourse at Oak Hollow's festival park.

"I think this is a case, if you build it they will come," Kininmonth said.