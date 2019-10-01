× Man shot Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro hours after homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot just hours after an earlier homicide in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital. Police say he is in a stable condition but did not elaborate.

Police have not released any information regarding possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

This comes just hours after a shooting at 7:50 p.m. Monday night at 801 E. Market St. Police have not commented on if these two shootings were connected.

In the East Market Street shooting, one person was shot and injured. The victim later died at the hospital.