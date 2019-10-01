× Man shot, killed at Burlington apartment complex

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was shot and killed overnight in Burlington, according to police.

At about 10:42 p.m. Monday night, police and fire crews responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Center Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man dead on the sidewalk between two apartment buildings.

Officers identified the victim as 27-year-old Donald Cody Watlington, of Burlington.

Police say it appears Watlington was shot in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for the text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.