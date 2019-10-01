× Liberty under boil water advisory after water main break

LIBERTY, N.C. — Liberty is under a boil water advisory, the town announced on Tuesday.

The town said the advisory was issued due to a water main break. Because of the break, low pressure in water lines increases the risk for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria.

Bottled water is available for town residents at the Liberty Fire Department.

The town’s full announcement is below:

LIBERTY WATER CONSUMER BOIL NOTICE! System Pressure Advisory! The water consumers of the Town of Liberty, in Randolph County are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a six (6) inch AC water main line breakage. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system. Therefore, when water service is restored consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued. This advisory issued on October 1, 2019 by: William Doerfer, Town Manager Town of Liberty