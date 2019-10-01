Lexington woman loses everything in fire; coworkers step up to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A woman's Davidson County home burned and everything inside was destroyed.

The fire happened on Harrington Avenue Friday night and 20 years of memories burned away inside the home.

“There were a lot of tears. There were a lot of messages," said Sara Jones, Employee Training Coordinator at Cracker Barrel. "It was just a very sad day."

65-year-old Lois Baker walked away from the fire and turned to her work family for support.

“The first thing she said was 'I’m coming to work,' so she really loves her job and loves to be here,” Jones said.

Employees at the Cracker Barrel on Plaza Parkway are collecting donations for Lois.

“Clothes, shoes, socks, blankets, towels, toothbrushes, deodorant. Anything like that,” Jones said.

Fire investigators tell FOX8 they believe an overloaded circuit caused the fire.

A home is gone but Lois’ spirit is not broken. She’s still touching lives during her struggle.

“When you walk in and see her for work, you know that your day is going to be good because she’s there,” Jones said.

Lois is taking the week off and is staying with family until she gets back on her feet.

If you’d like to donate items, you can drop them off at the Lexington Cracker Barrel.

Lois wears a large in shirts, size 10 in pants and 7 1/2 in shoes.

Cracker Barrel employees have also started a GoFundMe.