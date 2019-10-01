Greensboro Women’s Resource Center holding its biggest fundraiser

October 1, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Women's Resource Center has had its doors open for almost 25 years, serving thousands of women in the community.

This weekend the organization is holding its biggest fundraiser: Men Can Cook.

The event raises around $100,000 and that money helps keep the center running.

Each year around 9,000 women use the center for a variety of resources.

The mission of the center is to promote self-reliance by providing services and connecting women to partnerships in the community.

