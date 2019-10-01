Grandmother killed by deliveryman who bludgeoned, burned her, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the estate of an elderly Florida woman who was allegedly murdered by an appliance deliveryman, WPEC reports.

Her family says Best Buy and two related companies don't do proper background checks on the people who they subcontract.

Police say 21-year-old Jorge Lachazo bludgeoned the 75-year-old last month and set her on fire while delivering a washer and dryer to her home.

He is facing first-degree murder and arson charges.

"We learned that our beloved grandmother, wife, mother, mother-in-law and sister had been savagely beaten and burned within the sanctity of her beautiful, peaceful, quiet suburban home," said Sloane Udell, her daughter-in-law.

The family is now pushing for laws that would require extensive and ongoing background checks for in-home service workers.

"Evie chose to buy from Best Buy, but Best Buy subcontracted to JB Hunt who subcontracted delivery to XM Services Inc. Except nobody told Evie," said Nick Panagakis, the family's attorney.

Attorneys announced the lawsuit Friday which includes all three of those companies as well as the delivery driver and suspect.

Panagakis says on the day of Udell's murder, her suspected murderer was actually supposed to be in traffic court for a suspended license.